How Firefox gives special permissions to some domains

Today, I found someone tweeting about a neat security bug in Chrome, that bypasses how Chrome disallows extensions from injecting JavaScript into special domains like chrome.google.com. The intention of this block is that browsers give special permissions to some internal pages that allow troubleshooting, resetting the browser, installing extensions and more.

The bug in question was an easy bypass of a domain block list due to a DNS trick. Due to a strict host name match, an attacker could extend the current hostname with a trailing dot to chrome.google.com. and bypass the block.

I believe, this allowed all extensions that can inject content scripts into arbitrary domains to potentially make use of these extra privileges.

Of course, this got me thinking. What if we have this bug in Firefox too? So I went on and looked at our code. Fortunately, I have been playing with our permission system for quite a while already, so I knew what to do.

First of all, Firefox uses a so-called PermissionManager API, which gets its default values from the file browser/app/permissions in the source tree. At the time of writing this article, the four different possible permissions are uitour, install, remote-troubleshooting and autoplay-media. So far, I have only looked into the first two, as I know how they work and what they do. But for the purpose of this analysis, and due to all of them going throgh the PermissionManager, I am relatively confident that testing two of those should verify the behavior of the API in itself - regardless of the specific permissions and sites involved.

The install permission is used on addons.mozilla.org to allow the website to trigger the installation of Firefox extensions. In fact, you can test that this is the case by navigating to addons.mozilla.org and looking at the exposed interfaces: typeof AddonManager returns "function". However, on any other web page, the result of that expression is undefined.

Now that we know how to test whether a page has the install permission, we can open tab that goes to addons.mozilla.org. and do the same again. What's typeof AddonManager here? undefined. No dice.

Let's continue with the uitour permission. The uitour permission is used in Firefox's new tab, support and download pages. It is used to invoke functionality from the user interface. When a Firefox user is being presented new features after a major upgrade, the uitour events can highlight Firefox menu buttons or open popups that contain new funcionality.

A specific example that I remember is that for example, when a Firefox user tries to download a new Firefox user, we assume that they are confused or dissatisfied with how their browser is setup right now. So instead of offering a download file, we also suggest "refreshing" Firefox, which can help undo some undesired customizations without losing stored passwords and such.

The code that you can run to try the uitour feature on www.mozilla.org is as such:

document.dispatchEvent(new CustomEvent('mozUITour', {
    bubbles: true,
    detail: {
        action: 'resetFirefox',
        data: {
        }
    }
}));

Dispatching this event will get you a new impressive modal dialog that asks the user if they really want to refresh Firefox.

Now that we have a test for the uitour feature, we can do the same thing we tried last time: Add a trailing dot and try again.

Going to www.mozilla.org. and trying again yields similar results as above: No prompt shows.

To summarize: Our quick analysis has shown that even if we could get the web extension code to be confused about whether a page should be scripted. The permission manager does not play along.

I think we can safely assume that Firefox is not affected by the same bug. But you shouldn't take my word for it. Feel free to prove me wrong: Here are some links to our code:

If you feel like you have found something that I did not, please submit to the Firefox bug bounty program. We prefer bugs to be filed directly through bugzilla, which requires you to register. The bounty form is at https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/form.client.bounty.

Lastly, you should send an email to security@mozilla.org if you report something out side of typical working hours (we're humans too! :-)).

If you find a mistake in this article, you can submit a pull request on GitHub.

